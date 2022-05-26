Sentinel area fire calls for May 25

Wednesday, May 25
1:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:27 a.m.: electrical hazards, Oakwood Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore
8:04 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
9:00 a.m.: outside investigation, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:25 a.m.: fire police, North 24th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
11:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Trindle Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:57 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Willow Terrace Drive at Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
People are also reading…
4:19 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:42 p.m.: structure fire, Sherwood Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore
7:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
8:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peregrine Way, Hampden Township; Hampden