Sentinel area fire calls for May 25

Wednesday, May 25

1:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:27 a.m.: electrical hazards, Oakwood Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore

8:04 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

9:00 a.m.: outside investigation, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:25 a.m.: fire police, North 24th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

11:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Trindle Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:57 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Willow Terrace Drive at Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:19 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:42 p.m.: structure fire, Sherwood Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore

7:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

8:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peregrine Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

