Sentinel area fire calls for May 24

Tuesday, May 24
12:25 a.m.: structure fire, Dulles Drive West, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
3:04 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
4:56 a.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
6:52 a.m.: gas leak, Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:57 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, I-81 north, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
1:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
1:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:09 p.m.: outside investigation, North Pitt Street at B Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
8:14 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:23 p.m.: structure fire, Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:25 p.m.: brush fire, Mount Rock Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township