Sentinel area fire calls for May 24

Tuesday, May 24

12:25 a.m.: structure fire, Dulles Drive West, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

3:04 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

4:56 a.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

6:52 a.m.: gas leak, Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:57 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, I-81 north, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

1:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill

1:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:09 p.m.: outside investigation, North Pitt Street at B Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

8:14 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:23 p.m.: structure fire, Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:25 p.m.: brush fire, Mount Rock Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

