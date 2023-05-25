Wednesday, May 24
12:30 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Shoreham Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:34 a.m.: outside investigation, Woods Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
6:44 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Delbrook Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:40 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
11:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Golden Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:43 a.m.: electrical hazards, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
2:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
3:04 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Seventh Street at Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:36 p.m.: gas leak, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Hampden, Navy Base
5:09 p.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:19 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Primrose Lane at First Alley, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union
5:48 p.m.: fire police, Pine Road at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
8:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:57 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Warren Street at Westover Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
9:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road at Cranes Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:04 p.m.: outside fire, North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Wolfs Bridge Road at West Middlesex Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
9:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Wertz Run Road at Cranes Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
11:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Parkside Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill