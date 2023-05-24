Tuesday, May 23
6:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Soldiers Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
6:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:26 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Creek Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
6:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:58 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Stumpstown Road at Fenwick Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:00 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Tower Road at Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:33 p.m.: outside fire, Society Hill Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:27 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:48 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Riverview Road at Walnut Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:49 p.m.: outside investigation, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:18 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Royal Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:40 p.m.: auto accident, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
5:24 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:34 p.m.: structure fire, Center Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:57 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Beckley Drive at Haldeman Boulevard, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Buttonwood Court, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:51 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
11:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Runson Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill