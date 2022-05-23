 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for May 22

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Sunday, May 22

7:33 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Port Side Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base

11:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rutland Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

12:25 p.m.: outside investigation, Brisbain Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:55 p.m.: fire police, Boiling Springs Road at Lutztown Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

1:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Port Side Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base

1:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Summer Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

2:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Dickinson Avenue at North Pitt Street, Carlisle Borough; Union

3:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Conestoga Drive at Ritner Highway, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

3:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Stonehouse Road, Dickinson Township; Union

People are also reading…

3:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Union

3:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rockledge Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:26 p.m.: electrical hazard, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston

3:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston

3:29 p.m.: electrical hazard, Jumper Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

3:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ridge Road at Alleman Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

3:35 p.m.: electrical hazard, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:37 p.m.: electrical hazard, McAllister Church Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

3:38 p.m.: technical rescue, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Lisburn Road at Boyer Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:46 p.m.: electrical hazard, Greason Road, West Pennsboro Township; Upper Allen, West Pennsboro

4:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Springview Road at Meadow Drive, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

4:14 p.m.: structure fire, Myerstown Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union

4:19 p.m.: fire police, Centerville Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Friendship Hose

4:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Limekiln Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

5:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Limekiln Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

5:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Goodyear Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

5:46 p.m.: technical rescue, Crossroad School Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

6:03 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Westwood Drive at Brisbain Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists just got a look 2,000 miles under the Earth's crust

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News