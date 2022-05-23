Sentinel area fire calls for May 22

Sunday, May 22
7:33 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Port Side Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base
11:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rutland Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
12:25 p.m.: outside investigation, Brisbain Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:55 p.m.: fire police, Boiling Springs Road at Lutztown Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
1:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Port Side Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base
1:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Summer Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
2:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Dickinson Avenue at North Pitt Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
3:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Conestoga Drive at Ritner Highway, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
3:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Stonehouse Road, Dickinson Township; Union
3:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Union
3:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rockledge Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:26 p.m.: electrical hazard, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston
3:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston
3:29 p.m.: electrical hazard, Jumper Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
3:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ridge Road at Alleman Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:35 p.m.: electrical hazard, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
3:37 p.m.: electrical hazard, McAllister Church Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
3:38 p.m.: technical rescue, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Lisburn Road at Boyer Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
3:46 p.m.: electrical hazard, Greason Road, West Pennsboro Township; Upper Allen, West Pennsboro
4:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Springview Road at Meadow Drive, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
4:14 p.m.: structure fire, Myerstown Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union
4:19 p.m.: fire police, Centerville Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Friendship Hose
4:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Limekiln Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
5:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Limekiln Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
5:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Goodyear Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
5:46 p.m.: technical rescue, Crossroad School Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
6:03 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Westwood Drive at Brisbain Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
