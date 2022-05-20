Sentinel area fire calls for May 19

Thursday, May 19
6:41 a.m.: outside investigation, South West Street at West Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
11:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
3:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Saria Lane, Middlesex Township; Monroe, New Kingston, Shermans Dale, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Willow Terrace Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, Union
5:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Kenneth Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
7:51 p.m.: structure fire, Drexel Place, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore
10:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
