Sentinel area fire calls for May 18

Monday, May 18
12:28 a.m.: other rescue, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
1:18 a.m.: outside investigation, West North Street at Cherry Street, Carlisle; Union
1:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
12:55 p.m.: nonstructure accident, East Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
2:16 p.m.: wildfire, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Terrace Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:27 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Westgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
