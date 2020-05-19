Sentinel area fire calls for May 18

Monday, May 18

12:28 a.m.: other rescue, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

1:18 a.m.: outside investigation, West North Street at Cherry Street, Carlisle; Union

1:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

12:55 p.m.: nonstructure accident, East Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

2:16 p.m.: wildfire, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Terrace Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:27 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Westgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

