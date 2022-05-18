 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for May 17

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Tuesday, May 17

7:45 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marsh Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

10:11 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

11:49 a.m.: fire police, Sheely at Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Shiremantown, Hampden

12:22 p.m.: structure fire, Mountain View Road, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base

12:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:42 p.m.: electrical hazard, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn, New Kingston

1:53 p.m.: electrical hazard, Ritner Highway at Cambridge Court, Carlisle Borough; Union

People are also reading…

2:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Old York Road at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

4:53 p.m.: electrical hazard, South Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; New Kingston, Citizen, North Middleton, Union

5:01 p.m.: gas leak, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Penrose Place, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:26 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:30 p.m.: electrical hazard, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Union

5:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Kutz Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

6:10 p.m.: electrical hazard, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union

6:18 p.m.: auto accident, East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:21 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Bottom Road at Airport Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

10:05 p.m.: structure fire, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

11:48 p.m.: fire police, Pine Grove Road at Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News