Sentinel area fire calls for May 17

Tuesday, May 17
7:45 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marsh Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
10:11 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
11:49 a.m.: fire police, Sheely at Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Shiremantown, Hampden
12:22 p.m.: structure fire, Mountain View Road, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base
12:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:42 p.m.: electrical hazard, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn, New Kingston
1:53 p.m.: electrical hazard, Ritner Highway at Cambridge Court, Carlisle Borough; Union
2:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Old York Road at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:53 p.m.: electrical hazard, South Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; New Kingston, Citizen, North Middleton, Union
5:01 p.m.: gas leak, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Penrose Place, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:26 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:30 p.m.: electrical hazard, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Union
5:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Kutz Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
6:10 p.m.: electrical hazard, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union
6:18 p.m.: auto accident, East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:21 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Bottom Road at Airport Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
10:05 p.m.: structure fire, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
11:48 p.m.: fire police, Pine Grove Road at Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn