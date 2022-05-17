 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for May 16

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Monday, May 16

12:03 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden.

2:27 a.m.: structure fire, Highland Court, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Depot.

7:27 a.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township.

9:18 a.m.: fire police, near the intersection of Zion Road and Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.

10:22 a.m.: electrical hazards, near the intersection of Lisburn and Bridge roads, Monroe Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.

12:17 p.m.: gas leak inside structure, Letchworth Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

12:36 p.m.: structure fire, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Citizens-Mount Holly Springs, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

People are also reading…

12:38 p.m.: fire police, near intersection of 16th Street and Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

1:26 p.m.: traffic accident, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.

1:29 p.m.: residential fire alarm, Northern Spy Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

1:54 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.

1:59 p.m.: inside investigation, Choate Way, South Middleton Township; Union.

2:59 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.

3 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

3:01 p.m.: traffic accident, Sherwood Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore.

4:02 p.m.: traffic accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose.

4:29 p.m.: electrical hazards, near the intersection of St. Johns Church Road and the Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.

5:11 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

5:48 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mill Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly.

6:49 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle Borough; Union.

7:11 p.m.: structure fire, East Penn Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:18 p.m.: miscellaneous, near Locust and East Main Streets, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.

8:42 p.m.: miscellaneous, West Willow Terrace Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

10:04 pm.: traffic accident, I-81, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family of Buffalo shooting victim overwhelmed with grief

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News