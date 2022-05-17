Sentinel area fire calls for May 16

Monday, May 16
12:03 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden.
2:27 a.m.: structure fire, Highland Court, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Depot.
7:27 a.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township.
9:18 a.m.: fire police, near the intersection of Zion Road and Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.
10:22 a.m.: electrical hazards, near the intersection of Lisburn and Bridge roads, Monroe Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.
12:17 p.m.: gas leak inside structure, Letchworth Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
12:36 p.m.: structure fire, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Citizens-Mount Holly Springs, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
12:38 p.m.: fire police, near intersection of 16th Street and Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
1:26 p.m.: traffic accident, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.
1:29 p.m.: residential fire alarm, Northern Spy Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
1:54 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.
1:59 p.m.: inside investigation, Choate Way, South Middleton Township; Union.
2:59 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.
3 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
3:01 p.m.: traffic accident, Sherwood Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore.
4:02 p.m.: traffic accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose.
4:29 p.m.: electrical hazards, near the intersection of St. Johns Church Road and the Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.
5:11 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
5:48 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mill Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly.
6:49 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle Borough; Union.
7:11 p.m.: structure fire, East Penn Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:18 p.m.: miscellaneous, near Locust and East Main Streets, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.
8:42 p.m.: miscellaneous, West Willow Terrace Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
10:04 pm.: traffic accident, I-81, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.