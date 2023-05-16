Monday, May 15
6:25 a.m.: structure fire, Mulberry Drive, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
9:59 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
11:40 a.m.: outside fire, Harrisburg Pike, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:06 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rustic Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
5:06 p.m.: outside fire, South Penn Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
8:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
8:56 p.m.: vehicle fire, Route 581 west, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill