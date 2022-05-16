Sentinel area fire calls for May 15

Sunday, May 15
12:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:31 a.m.: fire police, North Twelfth Street at Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
8:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Penn Township
9:09 a.m.: structure fire, Salem Park Circle, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
10:29 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Locust Point Road at West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
10:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Iron Run Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township
11:20 a.m.: auto accident, Pine Street at North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
1:14 p.m.: water rescue, Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:23 p.m.: structure fire, Highland Court, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:30 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:05 p.m.: electrical hazards, Allendale Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:18 p.m.: structure fire, Winding Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
5:26 p.m.: fire police, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
6:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shippensburg Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
6:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Perry Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
11:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Washington Terrace at North Fifth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore