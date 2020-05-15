Sentinel area fire calls for May 14

Thursday, May 14

12:28 a.m.: automatic alarm, Frederick Court, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

7:40 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

12:58 p.m.: automatic alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

1:56 p.m.: auto accident, Texaco Road/State Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

3:12 p.m.: auto accident, North Hanover Street/East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

5:22 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

6:42 p.m.: auto accident, Blue Mountain Plaza. Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End Fire & Rescue.

6:46 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:17 p.m.: auto accident, Juniper Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

