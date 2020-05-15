Sentinel area fire calls for May 14

Thursday, May 14
12:28 a.m.: automatic alarm, Frederick Court, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
7:40 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.
12:58 p.m.: automatic alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
1:56 p.m.: auto accident, Texaco Road/State Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
3:12 p.m.: auto accident, North Hanover Street/East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
5:22 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
6:42 p.m.: auto accident, Blue Mountain Plaza. Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End Fire & Rescue.
6:46 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
10:17 p.m.: auto accident, Juniper Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
