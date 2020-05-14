Sentinel area fire calls for May 13

Wednesday, May 13

6:33 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; Upper Allen, Monroe, New Kingstown

7:14 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Brandy Run Road and Lay Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

9:07 a.m.: nonstructure fire, West Main Street and West Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.

9:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Naval Inventory Control Point

10:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:38 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:13 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:56 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Adams County; Citizen-Mount Holly

2 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bluebell Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company

3:17 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

4:16 p.m.: auto accident, Fairview Street and York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union

4:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:01 p.m.: bike struck, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rosegarden Boulevard, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

6:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Oakmont Grove, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:27 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Cheryl Lane, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.

8:18 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Enola Road and Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

