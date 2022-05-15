Sentinel area fire calls for May 13-14

Friday, May 13
5:11 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
8:39 a.m.: structure fire, Hastings Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg
9:01 a.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
11:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
5:08 p.m.: fire police, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
6:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Tower Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:40 p.m.: vehicle fire, South Locust Point Road at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
10:47 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
Saturday, May 14
5:06 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:53 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Greenmont Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
11:31 a.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
3:32 p.m.: structure fire, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
4:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 15th Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
6:21 p.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue at South 18th Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:20 p.m. automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown