Friday, May 12
1:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Beach Farm Road, Wormleysburg; West Shore
5:44 a.m.: outside investigation, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:14 a.m.: structure fire, Glendale Drive, Silver Spring Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
9:44 a.m.: auto accident, South 18th Street at Hummel Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
12:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
2:42 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End
People are also reading…
3:04 p.m.: auto accident, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
3:11 p.m.: structure fire, Hendel Loop, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:52 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Foxtail Court, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North 29th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
Saturday, May 13
5:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Miller Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:26 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union
7:22 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:45 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Shiremanstown, Hampden, Navy Base
8:09 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
9:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola
12:28 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ashton Street, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, Tenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
9:55 p.m.: auto accident, Gobin Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue