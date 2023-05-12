Thursday, May 11
5:43 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
11:33 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:54 a.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road at Sheely Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:18 p.m.: outdoor fire, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
12:39 p.m.: structure fire, Stewart Place, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End
4:31 p.m.: auto accident, South Chestnut Street at East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
8:09 p.m.: elevator rescue, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:55 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East High Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Life Lion