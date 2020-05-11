Sentinel area fire calls for May 10

Sunday, May 10
12:56 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne Borough; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
1:15 a.m.: non-structure accident, Geneva Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
4:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:13 a.m.: second-alarm structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Ciztizen-Mount Holly, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, West End
10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland
11:30 a.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 South, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:43 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, West High Street and North College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:35 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Woodstream Drove, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Fayette Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.