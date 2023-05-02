Monday, May 1
2:19 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Wertzville Road at Hunter Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:25 a.m.: gas leak, Joseph Court, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg
11:58 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Bottom Road at Winding Lane, Carlisle; Union
2:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Roxbury Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
3:16 p.m.: vehicle fire, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn
3:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Orrs Bridge Road at Copperkettle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Myerstown Road at Torway Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
4:42 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road at Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:53 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
7:36 p.m.: auto accident, Woods Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
9:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Union Hall Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Nanroc Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:04 p.m.: electrical hazards, White Oak Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen