Sentinel area fire calls for March 27

Friday, March 27

12:08 a.m.: carbonmonixde detector, Highland Cirdle, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:36 a,m,: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Southampton Township; Friendship, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

12:57 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 offramp to Turnpike, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

1:21 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Pike and East Winding Hills Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:11 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:04 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Linda Drive, Mechanicsburg; Monroe, Washington, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

7:02 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Shiremanstown, Washington, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

7:25 p.m.: wildfire, Maurice Road and East Christy Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly

9:37 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro

11:41 p.m.: auto accident with fire, South Sporting Hill Road and Dellbrook Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

