Sentinel area fire calls for March 23

Monday, March 23
12:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:48 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Beard Road, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Navy Base
5:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:36 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Grinnel Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
10:45 a.m.: other rescue, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
2:18 p.m.: outside investigation, Burnt House Road at South Thrush Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen
