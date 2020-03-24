Sentinel area fire calls for March 23

Monday, March 23

12:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:48 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Beard Road, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Navy Base

5:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:36 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Grinnel Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

10:45 a.m.: other rescue, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

2:18 p.m.: outside investigation, Burnt House Road at South Thrush Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen

