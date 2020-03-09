Sentinel area fire calls for March 8

Sentinel area fire calls for March 8

Sunday, March 8

7:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Union

10:28 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:46 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Fairfield Street, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Cumberland Valley Hose

1:08 p.m.: outside investigation, St. Johns Road at East Front Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

3:55 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Tamanini Way, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:59 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Brockton Circle, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Lisburn, Hampden

4:52 p.m.: outside investigation, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

5:37 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Red Tank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:01 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:57 p.m.: auto accident, Sears Run Road at Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:31 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Pointe Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:54 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring

8:53 p.m.: auto accident, Newburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End

8:59 p.m.: wildfire, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

10:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Red Spruce Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

