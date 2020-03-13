Sentinel area fire calls for March 12

Thursday, March 12

12:42 a.m.: outside investigation, Edgewood Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

5:43 a.m.: vehicle into structure, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

10:08 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Army Heritage Drive, Middlesex Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:34 p.m.: wildfire, Sherwood Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

4:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 19th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:58 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

6:40 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, East Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Thyme Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:39 p.m.: inside investigation, Colonial View Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown

10:20 p.m.: inside investigation, Burd Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

