Sentinel area fire calls for March 12

Thursday, March 12
12:42 a.m.: outside investigation, Edgewood Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
5:43 a.m.: vehicle into structure, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
10:08 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Army Heritage Drive, Middlesex Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:34 p.m.: wildfire, Sherwood Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
4:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 19th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:58 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
6:40 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, East Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Thyme Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:39 p.m.: inside investigation, Colonial View Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown
10:20 p.m.: inside investigation, Burd Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue