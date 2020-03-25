Sentinel area fire calls for March 24

Tuesday, March 24
9:09 a.m.: vehicle fire, Market Street at Second Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
10:04 a.m.: auto accident, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
11:41 a.m.: auto accident, York Road at Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
12:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:07 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ewe Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden, Navy Base
