Sentinel area fire calls for March 20-21

Friday, March 20

12:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Summit Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:14 p.m.: auto accident, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:09 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

6:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:30 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lisburn Road at McCormick Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn

Saturday, March 21

8:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

9:16 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Pitt Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:05 p.m.: auto accident, Cedar Cliff Drive at Allendale Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

