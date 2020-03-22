Sentinel area fire calls for March 20-21

Friday, March 20
12:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Summit Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:14 p.m.: auto accident, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:09 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
6:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:30 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lisburn Road at McCormick Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn
Saturday, March 21
8:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
9:16 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Pitt Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:05 p.m.: auto accident, Cedar Cliff Drive at Allendale Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen