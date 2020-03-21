Sentinel area fire calls for March 20

Friday, March 20
12:19 a.m.: automatic alarm, Summit Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Perry County; North Middleton
12:14 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:09 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:16 p.m.: automatic alarm, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:30 p.m.: non-structure accident, Lisburn Road and McCormick Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn
8:06 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Adams County; Citizen-Mount Holly
