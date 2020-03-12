Sentinel area fire calls for March 11

Wednesday, March 11

2:00 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:42 a.m.: auto accident, Blue Mountain Plaza, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End, Life Lion

11:36 a.m.: wildfire, West Main Street, South Newton Township; South Newton

11:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

3:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:01 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Industrial Park Road, East Pennsboro Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown; Hampden, Navy Base

5:10 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:58 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, 2nd Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Goldenrod Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

7:34 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle, Clay Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:42 p.m.: outside investigation, South 24th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

