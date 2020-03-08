Sentinel area fire calls for March 6-7

Friday, March 6
6:02 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Gettysburg Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Washington, Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point
6:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
&;39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton
8:47 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Volvo Way, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
12:24 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Hamden
2:35 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, New Ville Road, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
3:28 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Union
You have free articles remaining.
7:31 p.m.: automatic fre alarm, Spring Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
Saturday, March 7
2:31 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
9:50 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:11 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:38 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Franklin County; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose
1:30 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:55 p.m.: auto accident, Sand Bank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
7:06 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road and Valley Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.