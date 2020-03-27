Sentinel area fire calls for March 26

Sentinel area fire calls for March 26

Thursday, March 26

9:21 a.m.: automatic alarm, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

9:28 a.m.: automatic alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Upper Allen.

11:02 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Forge Road/Shirley Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

12:17 p.m.: automatic alarm, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

2:26 p.m.: automatic alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

4:30 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Molly's Run, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden, Naval Support Activities.

5:27 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Lenox Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

5:46 p.m.: automatic alarm, Wellgate Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn.

8:59 p.m.: automatic alarm, Gobin Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

9:06 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Bonnybrook Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

9:55 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Gettysburg Road , Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

