Thursday, March 9
5:35 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Market Street at West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
10:11 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
1:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
1:42 p.m.: auto accident, Pine Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township
2:21 p.m.: fire police, North Baltimore Avenue at East Pine Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
2:57 p.m.: auto accident, West Old York Road at Dickinson School Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Penn Township
3:22 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Upper Allen
People are also reading…
3:31 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Interstate 81 north offramp Exit 61, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Veterans Way, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Charlton Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:05 p.m.: police assist, Herman Avenue at South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:55 p.m.: fire police, Simmons Road at West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Country Club Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue