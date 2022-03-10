 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for March 9

Wednesday, March 9

12:36 a.m.: inside investigation, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:38 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

8:20 a.m.: gas leak, Harmony Hall Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:21 a.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 south, Southampton Township; North Middleton, Union, South Newton, Penn Township

9:37 a.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:28 a.m.: outside investigation, Walton Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore

10:45 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell, West End

11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township

1:52 p.m.: auto accident, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Hampden

3:04 p.m.: outside investigation, West South Street at Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union

8:01 p.m.: electrical hazards, Virginia Beach Avenue at Daytona Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

