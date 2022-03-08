Sentinel area fire calls for March 7

Monday, March 7
12:38 a.m.: auto accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:02 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
9:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Esther Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:52 a.m.: brush fire, Watts Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
2:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Viewmore Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McAllister Church Road at Alters Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
7:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Road at Blue Rock Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
7:31 p.m.: electrical hazards, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union
8:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Longs Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
8:43 p.m.: electrical hazards, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
9:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Conifer Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
9:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road at Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
11:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union