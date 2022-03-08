 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for March 7

Fire calls logo new

Monday, March 7

12:38 a.m.: auto accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:02 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

9:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Esther Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

9:52 a.m.: brush fire, Watts Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

2:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Viewmore Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McAllister Church Road at Alters Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

7:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Road at Blue Rock Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

7:31 p.m.: electrical hazards, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union

8:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Longs Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:43 p.m.: electrical hazards, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

9:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Conifer Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

9:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road at Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

11:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union

