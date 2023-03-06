Sunday, March 5
6:22 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Grahams Woods Road at Kiss Me Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
10:48 a.m.: inside investigation, Salem Park Circle, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
1:23 p.m.: fire police, North Hanover Street at Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:01 p.m.: structure fire, Round Ridge Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg
4:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, First Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:11 p.m.: brush fire, Zion Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
5:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Choate Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:26 p.m.: auto accident, Sample Bridge Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Merrimack Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown