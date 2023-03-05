Saturday, March 4
12:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Arcona Road at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:11 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Little Run Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:46 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Clover Hill Road, Hopewell Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
8:43 a.m.: electrical hazards, Green Spring Road at Cemetery Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
1:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
2:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
People are also reading…
2:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:15 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Heman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Lonesome Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
4:28 p.m.: brush fire, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, Union
4:45 pm..: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
6:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
7:37 p.m.: auto accident involving bicyclist, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:15 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Main Street, Newville; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Vigilant Hose, West End
10:56 p.m.: structure fire, North Autumn Chase Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn