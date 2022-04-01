 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for March 31

Thursday, March 31

4:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

7:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dorset Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:03 p.m.: electrical hazard, Church Avenue at Cliff Avenue, Carlisle Borough; Union

3:04 p.m.: fire police, West High Street at North College Street, Carlisle Borough; Citizen, North Middleton, Union

3:06 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Penn Township

3:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cedar Cliff Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:40 p.m.: electrical hazard, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:43 p.m.: electrical hazard, Myerstown Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:52 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston

4:01 p.m.: electrical hazard, Cedar Cliff Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township;

4:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen 

4:14 p.m.: storm response tree down, Carlisle Road at Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

4:18 p.m.: fire police, Pennsylvania Avenue at Maplewood Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

4:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Park Place at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:41 p.m.: storm response property damage, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough; Union

4:59 p.m.: storm response property damage, East South Street, Carlisle Borough; Union

5:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, York Road at Stought Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

5:33 p.m.: storm response tree down, North Fifth Street at Indiana Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

5:43 p.m.: storm response tree down, East Coover Street at South Market Street, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg

6:14 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring

6:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Perry Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:03 p.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road at South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:25 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen

7:37 p.m: nonstructure incident, Rupp Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Country Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingston

10:13 p.m.: outside investigation, Front Street East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville.

