Sentinel area fire calls for March 31

Thursday, March 31
4:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South West Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dorset Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:03 p.m.: electrical hazard, Church Avenue at Cliff Avenue, Carlisle Borough; Union
3:04 p.m.: fire police, West High Street at North College Street, Carlisle Borough; Citizen, North Middleton, Union
3:06 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Penn Township
3:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cedar Cliff Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:40 p.m.: electrical hazard, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
People are also reading…
3:43 p.m.: electrical hazard, Myerstown Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:52 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston
4:01 p.m.: electrical hazard, Cedar Cliff Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township;
4:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:14 p.m.: storm response tree down, Carlisle Road at Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
4:18 p.m.: fire police, Pennsylvania Avenue at Maplewood Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
4:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Park Place at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
4:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:41 p.m.: storm response property damage, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
4:59 p.m.: storm response property damage, East South Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
5:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, York Road at Stought Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
5:33 p.m.: storm response tree down, North Fifth Street at Indiana Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
5:43 p.m.: storm response tree down, East Coover Street at South Market Street, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg
6:14 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring
6:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Perry Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:03 p.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road at South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:25 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen
7:37 p.m: nonstructure incident, Rupp Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Country Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingston
10:13 p.m.: outside investigation, Front Street East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn