Sentinel area fire calls for March 3

Wednesday, March 3

8:04 a.m.: structure fire, Main Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn.

8:45 a.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; South Newotn, Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion.

10:18 a.m.: structure fire, Villa Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.

12:41 p.m.: automatic alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:45 p.m.: structure fire, Gettle Road, Penn Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship, South Newton, West End.

2:28 p.m.: auto accident, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

5:53 p.m.: fire police, South Third Street/Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore.

7:15 p.m.: land rescue, North Prince Street/Old Main Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

9:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Windsor Boulevard, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

