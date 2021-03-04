Sentinel area fire calls for March 3

Wednesday, March 3
8:04 a.m.: structure fire, Main Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn.
8:45 a.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; South Newotn, Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion.
10:18 a.m.: structure fire, Villa Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.
12:41 p.m.: automatic alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:45 p.m.: structure fire, Gettle Road, Penn Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship, South Newton, West End.
2:28 p.m.: auto accident, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
5:53 p.m.: fire police, South Third Street/Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore.
7:15 p.m.: land rescue, North Prince Street/Old Main Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
9:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Windsor Boulevard, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
