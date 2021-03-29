 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for March 28

Sunday, March 28

12:26 a.m.: outside fire, Hershey Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose.

8:52 a.m.: automatic alarm, Rush Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

2:13 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike/Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

2:35 p.m.: automatic alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizen.

3:59 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike/North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

4:45 p.m.: fire police, North Spring Garden Street/East High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fry Road/Shippensburg Road, North Newton Township; Friendship.

9:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carol Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

9:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

9:50 p.m.: electrical hazard, East Greenwood Drive/Matthew Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola.

10:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

11:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.

11:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Newville Road/Booz Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

11:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Road/Oakville Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

 

