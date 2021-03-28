Sentinel area fire calls for March 26-27

Friday, March 26
1:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wild Orchid Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:00 a.m.: fire police, Holly Pike at Heisers Lane, South Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:22 a.m.: fire police, Allen Road at Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:27 a.m.: electrical hazards, Station Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
10:29 a.m.: electrical hazards, York Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, State Street at Fairview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Old Schoolhouse Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
11:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Beach Farm Road at Walnut Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
11:53 a.m.: electrical hazards, Gettysburg Road at Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, New Kingstown
12:02 p.m. nonstructure incident, High Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:08 p.m.: electrical hazards, Country Club Road at Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
12:29 p.m.: fire police, Hummel Avenue at South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
12:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Springview Road at Meadow Drive, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
12:43 p.m.: fire police, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township
1:36 p.m.: structure fire, Highland Court, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
1:43 p.m.: fire police, Shepherdstown Road at East Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
1:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Holly Pike at Midway Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Country Club Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
1:52 p.m.: brush fire, Ponderosa Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Union, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
2:03 p.m.: gas leak, Limestone Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shippensburg Shopping Center, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:23 p.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Road at East Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Penn Township
2:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Springfield Road at Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton
2:36 p.m.: tree down, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:40 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Mountain Road, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township
2:47 p.m.: electrical hazards, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
2:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Mountain Road at Barrick Drive, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
2:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pratt Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
3:23 p.m.: electrical hazards, Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
3:26 p.m.: electrical hazards, Columbia Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:32 p.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:00 p.m.: brush fire, Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Union, West Pennsboro
4:08 p.m.: tree down, North Mountain Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
4:40 p.m.: fire police, York Road at Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:53 p.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:13 p.m.: vehicle fire, Valley Road at North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:06 p.m.: auto accident, Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
6:55 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass, Wormleysburg; West Shore
7:16 p.m.: auto accident, Britton Road at Mud Level Road, Southampton Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
8:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Easy Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
8:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
8:39 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mt. Allen Drive at East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
Saturday, March 27
6:50 a.m.: fire police, South York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
7:37 a.m.: auto accident, Sixteenth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
9:14 a.m.: outside investigation, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
12:20 p.m.: brush fire, Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township
1:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Old Hollow Road at Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Riverview Road at Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
2:57 p.m.: fire police, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:03 p.m.: auto accident, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fifth Street at Boyer Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mountain Pine Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bayberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:20 p.m.: structure fire, North Orange Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue