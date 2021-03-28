 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for March 26-27

Sentinel area fire calls for March 26-27

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Friday, March 26

1:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wild Orchid Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:00 a.m.: fire police, Holly Pike at Heisers Lane, South Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:22 a.m.: fire police, Allen Road at Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:27 a.m.: electrical hazards, Station Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

10:29 a.m.: electrical hazards, York Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, State Street at Fairview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Old Schoolhouse Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Beach Farm Road at Walnut Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

11:53 a.m.: electrical hazards, Gettysburg Road at Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, New Kingstown

12:02 p.m. nonstructure incident, High Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:08 p.m.: electrical hazards, Country Club Road at Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

12:29 p.m.: fire police, Hummel Avenue at South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

12:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Springview Road at Meadow Drive, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

12:43 p.m.: fire police, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

1:36 p.m.: structure fire, Highland Court, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

1:43 p.m.: fire police, Shepherdstown Road at East Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

1:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Holly Pike at Midway Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Country Club Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

1:52 p.m.: brush fire, Ponderosa Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Union, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

2:03 p.m.: gas leak, Limestone Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shippensburg Shopping Center, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:23 p.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Road at East Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Penn Township

2:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Springfield Road at Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton

2:36 p.m.: tree down, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:40 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Mountain Road, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township

2:47 p.m.: electrical hazards, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

2:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Mountain Road at Barrick Drive, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

2:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pratt Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

3:23 p.m.: electrical hazards, Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:26 p.m.: electrical hazards, Columbia Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:32 p.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:00 p.m.: brush fire, Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Union, West Pennsboro

4:08 p.m.: tree down, North Mountain Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

4:40 p.m.: fire police, York Road at Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

4:53 p.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:13 p.m.: vehicle fire, Valley Road at North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:06 p.m.: auto accident, Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

6:55 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass, Wormleysburg; West Shore

7:16 p.m.: auto accident, Britton Road at Mud Level Road, Southampton Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End

8:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Easy Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn

8:39 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mt. Allen Drive at East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

11:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Saturday, March 27

6:50 a.m.: fire police, South York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

7:37 a.m.: auto accident, Sixteenth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

9:14 a.m.: outside investigation, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

12:20 p.m.: brush fire, Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

1:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Old Hollow Road at Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Riverview Road at Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

2:57 p.m.: fire police, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:03 p.m.: auto accident, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fifth Street at Boyer Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mountain Pine Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bayberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:20 p.m.: structure fire, North Orange Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News