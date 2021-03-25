Sentinel area fire calls for March 24

Wednesday, March 24
7:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
3:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
6:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:35 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Sheepford Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
