 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for March 24

Sentinel area fire calls for March 24

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Wednesday, March 24

7:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

3:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

6:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:35 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Sheepford Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News