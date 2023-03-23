Wednesday, March 22
6:06 a.m.: structure fire, Chestnut Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
7:20 a.m.: brush fire, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; Citizen, Union
10:31 a.m.: outside investigation, South West Street at West Ridge Street, Carlisle; Union
11:11 a.m.: outside fire, Sharon Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
11:24 a.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Outlook Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Chestnut Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
3:46 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Spring Garden Street at East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:51 p.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
4:36 p.m.: inside investigation, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:54 p.m.: structure fire, Burwick Drive, Silver Spring Township; West Shore, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Main Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
11:04 p.m.: brush fire, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen