Sentinel area fire calls for March 18
Thursday, March 18

3:04 a.m.: automatic alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:44 a.m.: brush fire, Wood Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union.

6:50 a.m.: automatic alarm, West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:43 a.m.: automatic alarm, Lisburn Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Juniper Street, Carlisle; Union.

11:09 a.m.: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base.

12:50 p.m.: structure fire, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden, Navy Base.

4:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Poplar Church Road/Hillside Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

4:58 p.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Road/Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill.

5:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn.

8:06 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 northbound, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:07 p.m.: outside investigation, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton.

10:31 p.m.: automatic alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

10:58 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Meadow Drive, Autumnwood Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

11:45 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Interstate 83 northbound, Lemoyne; West Shore.

11:51 p.m.: auto accident, I-83 northbound, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen.

 

