Sentinel area fire calls for March 17

Wednesday, March 17
10:09 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
1:01 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road at Interstate 83 off-ramp, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
2:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
2:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Criswell Drive at Leidigh Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe
3:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:31 p.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:38 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road at Woodmyre Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:27 p.m.: landing zone, Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, Life Lion
5:47 p.m.: motorcycle/bicycle crash, Woods Drive at Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:41 p.m.: outside fire, Newville Road at Meetinghouse Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Progress Boulevard, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:06 p.m.: outside investigation, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore