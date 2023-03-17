Thursday, March 16
12:14 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Letchworth Road, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Lisburn, Hampden, Navy Base
3:33 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lisburn Road at Wentworth Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:27 a.m.: auto accident, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:36 a.m.: gas leak, Sunfire Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
9:56 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
9:59 a.m.: gas leak, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; West Shore, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:51 a.m.: structure fire, Greenmont Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
3:30 p.m.: gas leak, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
8:37 p.m.: police assist, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
8:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allegiance Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:46 p.m.: outside investigation, West Main Street at South West Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
10:12 p.m.: structure fire, Partridge Circle, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:25 p.m.: outside fire, Shasta Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:58 p.m.: gas leak, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union