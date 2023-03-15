Tuesday, March 14
12:53 a.m.: auto accident, Valley Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, York Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:39 a.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road at Thompson Hollow Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:55 a.m.: auto accident, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:15 a.m.: structure fire, White Oak Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salt Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:29 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
People are also reading…
1:50 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Silver Spring Road at July Breeze Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
2:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Hill Road at Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Silver Spring Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:38 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:13 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, New Cumberland; New Cumbeland
5:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
6:34 p.m.: gas leak, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union
7:28 p.m.: structure fire, Stony Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
11:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen