Sentinel area fire calls for March 14

Monday, March 14
4:44 a.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
7:25 a.m.: auto accident, Newville Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:58 p.m.: inside investigation, Lurgan Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; West End
2:04 p.m.: fire police, Logistics Drive at Allen Road, Carlisle; Union
2:28 p.m.: electrical hazards, Center Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
People are also reading…
2:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Eberly Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
4:08 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road at South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
5:02 p.m.: gas leak, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
7:26 p.m.: gas leak, North 21st Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill