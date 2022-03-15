 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for March 14

Fire calls logo new

Monday, March 14

4:44 a.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

7:25 a.m.: auto accident, Newville Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:58 p.m.: inside investigation, Lurgan Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; West End

2:04 p.m.: fire police, Logistics Drive at Allen Road, Carlisle; Union

2:28 p.m.: electrical hazards, Center Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Eberly Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

4:08 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road at South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

5:02 p.m.: gas leak, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

7:26 p.m.: gas leak, North 21st Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

