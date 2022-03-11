Sentinel area fire calls for March 10

Thursday, March 10
610 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:17 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township
7:18 a.m.: fire police, South Front Street at Market Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
7:57 a.m.: auto accident, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:16 a.m.: fire police, South Enola Road at State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:13 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, Union
2:15 p.m.: outside investigation, Marlton Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:18 p.m.: outside investigation, Walton Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
2:50 p.m.: fire police, McAllister Church Road at Creek Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
3:24 p.m.: structure fire, Stall Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremantown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
4:07 p.m.: outdoor fire, Allen Road, Carlisle Borough; Union
5:39 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen
7:25 p.m.: structure fire, Market Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
9:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, September Drive, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
10:41 p.m.: auto accident, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg