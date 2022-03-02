 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for March 1

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Tuesday, March 1

12:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

3:11 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

3:28 a.m.: fire police, Brandy Lane at Berkshire Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:00 a.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

9:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

9:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brooks Edge Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

10:05 a.m.: structure fire, Fireside Drive, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

10:59 a.m.: pedestrian struck, North Earl Street at West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

12:16 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

People are also reading…

2:03 p.m.: auto accident, Klinedinst Road at East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn

2:16 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South High Street, Newville; Friendship Hose

3:30 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:00 p.m.: fire police, Sample Bridge Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:55 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton

5:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Oak Ridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

7:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hidden Meadow Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:11 p.m.: structure fire, East Orange Street at South Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

9:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

11:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Train of Starlink satellites flies over Swiss Alps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News