Sentinel area fire calls for March 1

Tuesday, March 1
12:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
3:11 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:28 a.m.: fire police, Brandy Lane at Berkshire Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:00 a.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
9:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
9:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brooks Edge Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:05 a.m.: structure fire, Fireside Drive, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
10:59 a.m.: pedestrian struck, North Earl Street at West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:16 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:03 p.m.: auto accident, Klinedinst Road at East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
2:16 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South High Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
3:30 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:00 p.m.: fire police, Sample Bridge Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:55 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton
5:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Oak Ridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
7:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hidden Meadow Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:11 p.m.: structure fire, East Orange Street at South Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
9:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue