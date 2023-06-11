Friday, June 9
3:57 a.m.: structure fire, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:44 a.m.: electrical hazards, Claremont Road, Middlesex Township; Union
12:25 p.m.: auto accident, East Main Street at Railroad Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
3:48 p.m.: auto accident, Hershey Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion
4:04 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:26 p.m.: inside investigation, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:17 p.m.: auto accident, Union Hall Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Life Lion
5:37 p.m.: outside fire, East Trindle road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
8:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union
12:01 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown