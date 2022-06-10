 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for June 9

  • Updated
Thursday, June 9

1:29 a.m.: structure fire, Faith Circle, North Middleton Township; Monroe, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:34 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Old York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:48 a.m.: auto accident, Industrial Drive at Ritner Highway, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

11:20 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; Monroe, North Middleton

12:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Pine Street at Ian Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

1:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:22 p.m.: auto accident, Routh 15 north off ramp at Rossmoyne Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden

4:27 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township

4:48 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street at North Locust Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

5:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Vista Drive, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:48 p.m.: pedestrian struck, West Willow Street at South Pitt Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

