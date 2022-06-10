Sentinel area fire calls for June 9

Thursday, June 9
1:29 a.m.: structure fire, Faith Circle, North Middleton Township; Monroe, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:34 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Old York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:48 a.m.: auto accident, Industrial Drive at Ritner Highway, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
11:20 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; Monroe, North Middleton
12:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Pine Street at Ian Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:22 p.m.: auto accident, Routh 15 north off ramp at Rossmoyne Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden
4:27 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township
4:48 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street at North Locust Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
5:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Vista Drive, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:48 p.m.: pedestrian struck, West Willow Street at South Pitt Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue