 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for June 9
0 Comments

Sentinel area fire calls for June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Wednesday, June 9

3:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:39 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

11:39 a.m.: auto accident, Bloserville Road at Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:13 p.m.: auto accident, Smith Road at Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

12:51 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road at Interstate 81 south off-ramp, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

2:45 p.m.: gas leak, Fairway Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:37 p.m.: outside fire, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

3:41 p.m.: outside investigation, Arcona Road at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Blue Rock Road at Center Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

5:09 p.m.: auto accident, Arcona Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn

5:54 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:56 p.m.: outside fire, West Lisburn Road at Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg

6:06 p.m.: electrical hazards, Allen Street, South Middleton Township; Union

6:09 p.m.: structure fire, Hope Drive, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union

6:13 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Lisburn Road at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

6:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Green House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

6:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Eppley Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

10:44 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

11:50 p.m.: structure fire, Dartmouth Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona town prepares for wildfire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News