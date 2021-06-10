Sentinel area fire calls for June 9

Wednesday, June 9
3:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:39 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
11:39 a.m.: auto accident, Bloserville Road at Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
12:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:13 p.m.: auto accident, Smith Road at Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
12:51 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road at Interstate 81 south off-ramp, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
2:45 p.m.: gas leak, Fairway Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:37 p.m.: outside fire, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:41 p.m.: outside investigation, Arcona Road at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Blue Rock Road at Center Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
5:09 p.m.: auto accident, Arcona Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
5:54 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:56 p.m.: outside fire, West Lisburn Road at Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg
6:06 p.m.: electrical hazards, Allen Street, South Middleton Township; Union
6:09 p.m.: structure fire, Hope Drive, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union
6:13 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Lisburn Road at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Green House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
6:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Eppley Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
10:44 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:50 p.m.: structure fire, Dartmouth Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill