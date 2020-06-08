Sentinel area fire calls for June 6

Sunday, June 6

1:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

3:13 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

4:15 p.m.: auto accident, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:36 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Craig Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

7:38 p.m.: auto accident, Allendale Road and Geneva Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:32 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Rupley Road, Wormleysburg Borough; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:23 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union

11:37 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Elmwood Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg Volunteer, Monroe, Hampden, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

